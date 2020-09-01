About The Author
A girl was born on 13th Aug 1978 at Pune, her biological parents were unable to support her, placed her at doorsteps of an Orphanage home called Shreevatsa. The orphanage home gave her a name, Laila
A couple from Michigan, named Haren & Sue, who had a daughter but wanted to adopt a boy came to this orphanage home in search of a baby boy but didn’t find any. Sue fell in love with big brown eyes of Laila and decided to adopt her. After legal formalities completed, the couple took the little girl to USA and changed her name from Laila to Lisa. Later the couple settled down in Sydney
The girl was introduced to Cricket by her Father and started playing at backyard of her house along with father, later in nearby grounds with boys. The love for cricket never ended as she grew up and completed her studies
1997 debut for New South Wales
2001 debut in Odis for Australia
2003 debut in Tests for Australia
2005 debut in T20Is for Australia
8 Tests, 416 Runs & 23 Wkts
125 Odis, 2728 Runs & 146 Wkts
54 T20Is, 769 Runs & 60 Wkts
1st Women Cricketer to complete the double of 1000 Runs & 100 Wickets in Odis
When ICC introduced Rankings, she was rated as No 1 All rounder
Captained Australia
Part of 4 WC titles (Odis + T20Is)
Lisa Sthalekar, yesterday Inducted in ICC Hall of Fame