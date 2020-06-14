Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has reportedly committed suicide on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

He was found hanging at his Bandra home as per early reports.

34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput started his career through television serial Pavitra Rishta and then moved on to Bollywood. He has acted in hit Bollywood films like Kai Po Chhe and MS Dhoni, a film based on cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s life. He also acted in 2018 movie Kedarnath and his last film was Chhichhore released in 2019. On June 9, his manager Disha Salian too committed suicide by jumping off her 12th floor apartment in Mumbai’s Malad. No suicide note had been recovered from her and investigations are currently on.

This is a developing story. We shall update the story once more details are out.