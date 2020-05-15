Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced there were two new cases of coronavirus overnight, with an aged care nurse testing positive, placing the facility she works at into lockdown.

It comes ahead of restrictions easing across the state from tomorrow, with up to 10 people able to dine at a restaurant or cafe and Fraser Island, Moreton Island and North Stradbroke Island all to reopen this weekend for day trips.

Of the cases overnight, one was an old case, with the new ‘active’ case detected in Rockhampton.

MP Brittany Lauga has told The Rockhampton Morning Bulletin that the local case is a nurse who may have been contagious since May 3.

Ms Lauga said it looks like the nurse, who works at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre, contracted it from Brisbane and had experienced very mild illness.

It unknown why she was in Brisbane. Contact tracing is under way and the centre has been locked down.

Ms Palaszczuk said the Health Minister and Chief Health Officer were getting “further advice” on the case, saying it was of “some concern”.

“It does go to show that there are cases still out there in Queensland,” she said.

“We are not out of the woods and we need to make sure everybody is listening and practising their social distancing.”

The Premier also today indicated that schools would be fully reopened to all students later this month.

Education Minister Grace Grace is expected to provide more details later today.

State Disaster Coordinator Steve Gollschweski said the eased restrictions from tomorrow that will allow up to five people from different households to visit another household was “not open slather for large house parties”.

“We will be taking enforcement action if people do the wrong thing,” he said.

“In public, up to ten people will be permitted to gather in public spaces.”

The number of infections in Queensland has risen by just 11 since Sunday, most being interstate cases added to the state tally, with zero new positive tests on Thursday.

Of the 1054 cases recorded in Queensland, only 17 people are yet to recover.

It comes as NSW authorities have issued an alert to people on a Qantas flight from Brisbane with a potentially infectious passenger.

The alert was issued for anyone on board flight QF537 to Sydney on May 12, which landed at 4.05pm.

From Saturday, public parks, playgrounds and barbecues will reopen as the state emerges from isolation.

Beauty salons will also be able to open to 10 clients at a time for some services.

Waxing, laser treatments, nail painting, eyelash extensions, facials and cosmetic injections are allowed, but clients will have to wait a little longer for spray tans and sauna treatments.

Road trips are also back on the agenda from Saturday with residents allowed to travel up to 150km from home, increasing to 500km for those in the outback. From Saturday, up to 10 people will be able to gather outside at weddings, pools and for exercise.

Kindy, Prep, and students from Years 1, 11 and 12 returned to the classroom this week, with other years expected to return to school from May 25. However, a return to normality is still weeks away.

“I know a lot of people think we can just open up tomorrow and everything is back to normal, but it can’t be back to normal straightaway because we are still dealing with the health crisis,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Thursday.

Source: Courier Mail