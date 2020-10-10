Covid cases spike in K'taka as 10,913 test positive

For the third consecutive day, Covid cases across Karnataka spiked with 10,913 testing positive till Thursday, taking its tally to 6,90,269 so far, including 1,18,851 active cases.

“With 9,091 discharged across the state, recoveries also rose to 5,66,610, while 114 succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 9,789 since March 8 when the virus broke,” said the state health bulletin on Friday night.

Accounting for over 40-45 per cent of the state’s caseload, Bengaluru reported 5,009 fresh cases, taking its Covid tally to 2,72,731, including 62,104 active cases, while 2,06,976 were discharged so far, with 3,045 in the last 24 hours.

With 57 dying of the virus, the city’s death toll has increased to 3,290 till date.

Of the 873 patients in the intensive care units (ICUs), 335 are in Bengaluru hospitals, 93 in Dharwad, 80 in Ballari, 48 in Hassan and 29 in Kalaburagi.

Of 1,09,980 tests conducted till Thursday, 49,618 were through rapid antigen detection and 60,362 through RT-PCR.

Of the new cases from the districts, Mysuru reported 826, Hassan 489, Davangere 450, Chitradurga 418, Dakshina Kannada 376 and Tumakuru 366.

Among the districts where recoveries were discharged, Mysuru reported 472, Hassan 456, Ballari and Kalaburagi 357, Uttar Kannada 296, Chamarajagara 292, Haveri 286, Chikkaballapur 285, Dakshina Kannada 268 and Shivamogga 264.

Source: IANS