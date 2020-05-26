Spreading across the national capital, coronavirus has also touched the office of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain’s office, where a staffer has tested positive.

According to official sources, the man was unwell from past few days and was not coming to the office.

“He tested positive on Sunday. The office has been sanitised,” an official source told IANS.

The coronavirus cases count in the national capital has gone up to 14,053 and the death tally has reached 276, the Delhi Health Department said on Monday. Out of the total cases, 7,006 were active, it said.

Source: IANS