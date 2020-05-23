Instagram is the latest in Facebooks family of apps to be integrated with the new group video chat feature Messenger Rooms.

With the latest update, Instagram users will be able to invite up to 50 people for a video chat session.

“Beginning in the present day, you’ll be able to create @messenger Rooms on Instagram and invite anybody to hitch,” Instagram said in a tweet on Friday.

Meanwhile, Instagram also shared a video revealing the steps to make use of the brand new characteristic.

A user first need to go to Instagram Direct messages. There, tap on the video chat icon. Then select Create a Room. One can now send invitations for the room to their Instagram friends.

Instagram will then create a room and show a link to it. It will also give an option to Join Room or Send Link and if a user tap on Join Room, Instagram will ask to open the room in the Messenger app.

Messenger Rooms integration is also coming to WhatsApp and has been noticed in the beta version.

Last month, Facebook announced Messenger Rooms which allow group video calls of up to 50 people with no time limit.

People can create a room right from Messenger or Facebook, and invite anyone to join the video call, even if they don”t have a Facebook account.

In Facebook Messenger Rooms, the users can post links in their News Feed or in Groups or event pages.

Source: IANS