The Indian diaspora leaders from all eight states and territories of Australia had a productive video conference with High Commission of India in Canberra on the urgent matter of the return of stranded Indian nationals to India.

Prashant Singh, founding member and general secretary of Federation of Indian Associations of Western Australia (FIAWA), facilitated the conference call, where the various federation presidents of Indian associations from all the Australian states and territories engaged the high commission officers in a productive talk geared towards finding an urgent solution to the issue.