Indian nationals awaiting repatriation from Australia will have to shell out upwards of $1,670 for an economy ticket, while business class travellers will be charged anywhere between $4,110 to $4,310 depending on their city of destination.

Passengers on the first flight from Sydney will have to pay $1,670 for a one-way economy ticket and, $4,110 for a business class seat. While all those who already have an Air India flight ticket will be charged $835.

For all other flights, passengers will have to pay $1,770 for an economy seat and $4,310 for business class travel.

Melbourne-based Prashant Pandey who has been representing the group of Indians stuck in Australia said the fare is “quite reasonable.”

“I believe it is quite affordable given the circumstances. And if you compare it to what some of the other countries, for instance, New Zealand or Australia are charging their citizens for repatriation, $1,700 seems within an acceptable bracket,” said Mr Pandey.

In line with the Indian government’s travel protocols, embassies are prioritising citizens with medical emergencies, pregnant women, people without jobs and international students.

Adelaide-based Dinesh Sheoran, who was arguably among the first few Indian nationals to have received the High Commission’s email, said it was nothing short of winning a lottery.

“I am very very happy that I now have a real chance to go home,” said the 23-year-old international student who claims he lost his appetite for Australia after losing his job within days of his university switching to remote learning.

“I was already depressed when my university suspended all classroom teaching. But just when I was hoping things would look up, I lost my job as a kitchen hand at a local restaurant. That’s when I decided that I’d probably be better of in India,” he said.

The High Commission’s notification sent out to passengers also states that the Air India office in Australia will be contacting the shortlisted travellers to facilitate their bookings.

“If you do not confirm your willingness and complete the booking and ticket related formalities, within 24 hours from the receipt of this email, your seat may be allotted to the next person in the waiting list,” states the email.

In its guidelines to passengers, the High Commission has reiterated that all passengers will be subject to a pre-flight medical screening. It has also advised passengers to wear surgical masks and carry a hand sanitizer to minimise the risk of infections.

Raj Kumar, the Consul General of India in Melbourne told SBS Punjabi that nearly 6,000 Indians have registered their interest to go home from Melbourne alone.

He added that while emails have been sent out to passengers for the first flight from Sydney, the consulate will begin notifying shortlisted passengers for the second flight from Friday onwards.

“I know that people who have still not received an email are concerned and waiting for their turn. Rest assured, we will start getting in touch with those in Melbourne from Friday or latest by Saturday,” said Mr Kumar.

He said that all passengers are advised to adhere to the safety guidelines throughout the journey.

“I’d like to ask all passengers to stick to the health advisory at all times of boarding and also after landing at their destination cities in India,” he said.

Nearly 30,000 Indians are expected to make their way home from 31 countries as part of the Indian government’s second phase of evacuation.

Source: SBS News