Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders took on each other in the 12th clash of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Yesterday, Steven Smith-led Rajasthan Royals lost their first game of the season.

Kolkata Knight Riders, under the leadership of Dinesh Karthik, defeated them by 37 runs. Rajasthan won the toss and decided to let Kolkata bat first.

KKR’s Shubman Gill again contributed with the bat, scoring 47 off 34 deliveries. On the other hand, Sunil Narine could not make an impact with his batting as he got out at 15. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell tried to take their side to a big score, but they also gave away their wickets in 20s. Rana made 22 in 17 balls, while Russell smashed 24 in 14 deliveries. Eoin Morgan helped his side reach a decent score, hitting 34 off 23. Kolkata’s innings ended on 174 at the loss of six wickets.

RR lost their first wicket too early as Smith was sent back to dug-out at the score of three. Jos Buttler tried to help his side chase the total , but got out at 21. In yesterday’s clash, Sanju Smason, Robin Uthappa and Riyan Parag gave away their wickets at very low scores. Samson scored eight, Uthappa two and Parag one. When Tewatia hit a six, it seemed that he would repeat his performance of the previous game, but it did not happen and he got out at 14. Tom Curran was the only player who delivered with the bat, smashing 54 (not out) off 36 balls. Rajasthan finished their innings on 137 at the loss of nine wickets, losing the game by 37 runs.

Highest run scorer for Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill scored 47 off 34 balls at a strike rate of 138.24. In his innings, he smashed five boundaries and one six.

Highest wicket taker for Kolkata Knight Riders

For KKR, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each. Mavi in four overs gave 20 runs with an economy of 5, while Nagarkoti conceded 13 runs in two overs with an economy of 6.5. Chakravarthy was hit for 25 runs in four overs. His economy was 6.25.

Highest run scorer for Rajasthan Royals

Tom Curran was the leading run scorer for his side. He smashed 54 (not out) in 36 balls at a strike rate of 150. He hit two fours and three sixes.

Highest wicket taker for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer took two wickets, conceding 18 runs in four overs. His economy was 4.5.

Source: News18