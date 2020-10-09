Karnataka leaders mourn Ram Vilas Paswan's death

Condoling the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Karnataka leaders including Chief Minister, B. S. Yediyurappa, former Prime Minister, H. D. Deve Gowda, Leader of the Opposition, Siddaramaiah and others remembered him as a leader who was a voice of the voiceless.

Union Minister and veteran leader Ram Vilas Paswan (74), who founded the Lok Janshakti Party, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago and died on Thursday evening.

Terming his cabinet colleague’s death as a great personal loss, former Prime Minister, H. D. Deve Gowda tweeted that “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister and 8-term MP Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan ji. He was very dear to me and had worked as the Railways Minister in my cabinet. Losing a very senior leader like him is a great loss for our country.”

While chief minister, B. S. Yediyrappa said in his statement that he was deeply anguished by the passing away of veteran leader. “Shri Ram Vilas Paswan ji will be remembered as a leader who gave voice to the poor, underprivileged, and marginalised. My heartfelt condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti.”

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah in a tweet stated that saddened by the demise of Union Minister Shri. Ram Vilas Paswan. “He was one of the finest leaders of our country and his work speaks for his commitment. My deepest condolences to his family members and well-wishers,” the tweet further read.

Expressing grief, Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel Asaid that Paswan had been in active politics for more than five decades and was a senior Dalit leader.

Condoling Paswan’s death JD(S) leader and former chief minister H. D. Kumaraswamy asserted he was the voice of the underprivileged.

