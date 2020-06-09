A man has been arrested after a 20-year-old woman was allegedly murdered in Sydney’s west last night.

Police arrested the man, 30, outside Westmead Children’s Hospital, after the woman’s body was discovered early this morning at her home in Cambridge Park.

Detectives said the death was not random and the ABC understands the man is a relative of the woman.

Charges are expected to be laid later today.

It’s believed the alleged murder was domestic-violence related, although police are yet to confirm whether that is a line of inquiry.

Emergency services were called to Barlow Street at Cambridge Park after the woman’s family expressed concerns for her welfare.

Detectives have been speaking to neighbours and collecting bags of evidence as they try and determine a cause of death.

Forensic officers seized a small armchair with blood stains on it before it was sent away to be examined further.

Neighbours described news of the incident as “shocking”.

“It’s so close to home, she’s so young,” neighbour Paris Stammers, 22, said.

“She’s friendly, a nice girl.”

Ms Stammers said she did not hear any noise coming from the deceased woman’s home.

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers.

Source: ABC News