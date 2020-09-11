Special judge GB Gurao heard the submissions made by the lawyer of the Chakrabortys and the special public prosecutor on Thursday. The bail applications of the four other accused were also heard, after which the matter was adjourned.

A special court in Mumbai is expected to pronounce its order on Friday on bail pleas filed by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and three others. Rhea and the others have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with its probe into a drug angle in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rhea was on Tuesday arrested by NCB for allegedly arranging drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found dead in his Mumbai flat on June 14. The agency said in its affidavit filed in response to their bail pleas that Rhea and her brother financed and arranged drugs for Rajput at his instructions.

What we know so far:

• After being questioned for three consecutive days, Rhea was arrested by NCB on Tuesday in connection with the agency’s probe into a drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. A magistrate’s court remanded Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody. After spending Tuesday night at the NCB office, Rhea was on Wednesday moved to the Byculla Jail.

• Rhea moved the special court after a magistrate court on Tuesday night rejected her bail plea. She has been booked under Section 27 A of the under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

• While rejecting Rhea’s bail plea, the court sent her to judicial custody till September 22. Her brother Showik and other accused have been sent to judicial custody till September 23.

• In her bail plea in the special court, Rhea has stated she is innocent and accused the NCB of ‘falsely implicating’ her in the case. The 28-year-old actor said she was coerced into making “self-incriminatory” confessions by NCB and that she was withdrawing them.

• The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are also probing various angles surrounding the death of the 34-year-old Rajput.

Source: Hindustan Times