While there have been no new cases of coronavirus for the third day this week, Queensland’s Health Minister Steven Miles says the Government is not expecting to completely eradicate the virus.

Mr Miles said about 3,600 people were tested in the past 24 hours, and of the 1,045 diagnoses since the outbreak began, there are now just 20 active cases.

“A figure that was unimaginable five or six weeks ago,” he said.

“We’re not expecting to completely eradicate this virus.

“Most of our cases continue to be Queenslanders returning home from overseas and we would expect to see that continue.

“We want them to return here and be cared for in our hospitals, be part of our community but that will mean we’ll continue to see cases, we may even see outbreaks.

“In fact, as we ease restrictions, that does increase the likelihood that we would see outbreaks.”

Mr Miles said it would be a great day for mums.

“For the first time, they’ll be able to have their kids and grandkids to their homes in household groups,” he said.

“As we ease restrictions, that does increase the likelihood we would see outbreaks.

“Because we’ve kept it at bay for so long, because we’ve dealt with that first wave, we know we are very confident we can respond quickly to any outbreaks.”

Mr Miles said detection of any new cases as a result of last weekend’s easing of restrictions would more likely take place this coming week.

“The easing last weekend was very, very slight, so we are very confident we are unlikely to see an escalation from those,” he said.

Drug trial underway

Queensland researchers will begin trials of a drug used to treat rheumatoid arthritis on critically ill coronavirus patients in Brisbane.

The drug, tocilizumab, works by blocking an immune system molecule that causes inflammation and is thought to contribute to the severe respiratory failure that can occur in coronavirus patients.

The trial by the Queensland Institute of Medical Research will involve intensive care patients from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital and other Metro North sites such as the Redcliffe Hospital.

Similar trials are also being conducted overseas.

