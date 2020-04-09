COVID-19 is affecting the entire world at the moment and bringing with it unprecedented societal change. Here in Australia, as much as I am optimistic about us succeeding over the virus with the help of our healthcare workers and, most importantly, our society to stop the community spread, the economic impact of COVID 19 will be felt for years. In Queensland, almost 50,000 residents are born in India.

Indians bring a rich culture of people-to-people relationship and the zeal for celebrating life, which will be the key elements post COVID-19 in uplifting the socio-emotional and socio-economical situation in our society.

After we get the virus under control, Australia will be hungry to rebuild its economy. Indians already contribute a significant portion in building this nation’s economy, whether it is medical industry, blue-collar realm, transport, hospitality, management or entrepreneurship.

We are second to none in our hard work, dedication, resilience and loyalty for any country we reside in.

I am certain the Indian community is already contributing while we are in partial lockdown mode., but here is what we can further do during these tough times:

Help our international students

First thing first. Many of us came from India as students including myself, and I know how tough it was to balance earning money to pay university fees, living expenses and studying. It was hand-to-mouth situation at times, and you relied on your friends and roommates. Right now, many of them are facing similar challenges. There are almost 12000 Indian students in Queensland and as mentioned above, there are 50,000 Indian residents. We can easily help our kids go through these tough times.

Suggestions for my fellow businesspersons

Innovate your business model to suit the current situation

Diversify into different industries to spread financial risk

Monitor the market carefully as it might not be stable for a while

Invest in business which is ‘solution based’ for the current situation

International trade could be risky

Help Australia build domestic GDP

India-Australia trade will take off eventually, and we can keep abreast of any developments through Trade and Investment Queensland (T1Q) or Austrade.

Work together, where possible, to share resources to minimise overheads

Message to the Indian community

I remember attending a function during India’s Independence Day celebration in Canberra, and one of the senators saying, “Not only do Indians contribute economically to this great nation but their culture and family values are more helpful to build Australia”. We Indians come from an ancient civilization, and there are centuries of culture imbedded in us. Our nation Australia needs that more than ever now and will need it to build a successful socio-economical society post this pandemic. We need to stand by our fellow Australians and support them emotionally and socially. We have to share our experience of seeing good at bad times and succeed in the toughest conditions.

I have no doubt that Indians will play a major role in shaping the future of this country. I must say it’s about time we nurture our youth of Indian origin and support our emerging leaders in society to head towards mainstream politics and represent the wider Australian population.

Mannu Kala

General Manager, Medlab Pathology

Director, SkinO2 (Australia’s doctor-formulated skin care and cosmetic vegan brand)