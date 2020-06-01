If you thought that you were the only one in love with the triangular delight, you’re clearly not.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison just had India’s ultimate street food for his Sunday lunch that too with a dollop of mango chutney and Twitter is devouring it.

Mr Morrison shared a picture of himself holding a platter full of his own version of the Indian snack calling them ‘ScoMosas’.

In his post on Twitter, he wrote, “A pity that my meeting with Narendra Modi this week is by video link. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share with him.”

Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch – including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him. pic.twitter.com/Sj7y4Migu9 — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) May 31, 2020

For those who are unfamiliar with the snack, samosas are a triangular-shaped fried or baked snack with a savoury filling extremely popular in the Indian subcontinent.

They are usually vegetarian, but of late every region has put its own spin on the fillings and pastry ingredients.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the samosas look delicious.

“Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together,” tweeted Mr Modi.

Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th. https://t.co/vbRLbVQuL1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2020

Ever since Mr Morrison shared the post on Twitter, it has garnered nearly 17,000 likes, 4,000 retweets and has triggered amusing reactions from people in the two countries.

While many couldn’t help but suggest to add a missing cup of hot Indian chai (tea) to go with the snack.

Prime Minister’s ‘ScoMosas’ could not have been more timely as the two leaders are scheduled to hold bilateral talks and discuss the countries’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic during the first Australia-India Leaders’ Virtual Summit on June 4.

“The Virtual Summit will deepen our strong existing ties. With the shared determination of both nations, I have no doubt that our partnership will continue to go from strength to strength,” said a statement from the prime minister’s office ahead of the talks on Thursday.

The online talks follow the cancellation of Mr Morrison’s four-day visit to India in January due to the devastating bushfires.

The summit now has greater significance in the wake of the pandemic which is forcing like-minded countries around the globe to seek out reliable strategic partners.

The two sides are expected to deliberate on trade agreements to develop reliable supply chains in critical sectors and other possible areas of mutual cooperation.

