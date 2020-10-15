Railways to run 22 festival trains to and from Karnataka

The South Western Railway (SWR) zone would operate 22 special trains to and from Karnataka from October 23-27 to ferry passengers for Dasara, Diwali and Chhath puja, an official said on Wednesday.

“The 22 special trains or 11 pairs are part of 392 (196 pairs) to be run across the country from October 20 to December 3 for Dasara, Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals to enable people travel to their native place or where they want to celebrate with families and friends,” a zonal official told IANS here.

With regular service suspended since the Covid-induced lockdown on March 25 to contain the virus spread, thousands of people have been unable to travel in the absence of passenger trains across the country.

Among the special trains are: Weekly superfast express from Yesvantpur in Bengaluru to Korba in Chhattisgarh from October 23 to November 27 on Friday and from Korba to Yesvantpur from October 25 to November 29 on Sunday.

Bi-weekly express from Mysuru to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from October 20 to November 26 on Tuesday and Thursday and from Varanasi to Mysuru from October 22 to November 28 on Thursday and Saturday.

Weekly express from Yesvantpur to Ahmedabad in Gujarat from October 25 to November 29 on Sunday and from Ahmedabad to Yesvantpur from October 27 to December 1 on Tuesday.

Weekly express from Bengaluru City to Gandhidham in Gujarat from October 24 to November 28 on Saturday and from Gandhidham to Bengaluru City from October 27 to December 1 on Tuesday.

Daily express from Hubballi to Lokmanya Tilak terminus in Mumbai from October 22 to November 30 and from Mumbai to Hubballi from October 23 to December 1.

Daily express from Dharwad to Mysuru from October 20 to November 30 and from Mysuru to Dharwad from October 21 to December 1.

Weekly superfast express from Vasco-Da-Gama in Goa to Patna in Bihar from October 21 to November 25 on Wednesday and from Patna to Vasco from October 24 to December 3 on Saturday.

Bi-weekly express from Bengaluru city to Jodhpur in Rajasthan from October 24 to December 3 on Thursday and Saturday and from Jodhpur to Bengaluru from October 21 to November 30 on Monday and Wednesday.

Daily express from Hubballi to Secunderabad from October 20 to November 30 and from Secunderabad to Hubballi from October 21 to December 1.

Bi-weekly express from Mysuru to Ajmer in Rajasthan from October 20 to November 26 on Tuesday and Thursday and from Ajmer to Mysuru from October 23 to November 29 on Friday and Sunday.

Weekly express from Hubballi to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh from October 23 to November 27 on Friday and from Varanasi to Hubballi from October 25 to November 29 on Sunday.

“Travel in all festival trains will be on reservation. Hand sanitisation, thermal screening, social distancing, wearing of face shield or mask by passengers and other health protocol will have to be followed,” said the official in a statement.

