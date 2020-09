Tightening the noose around Rhea Chakraborty, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday night arrested her brother Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda as part of its probe into the drug angle in the Bollywood star’s death. According to NCB officials, the duo was arrested after 10 hours of questioning and after the […]

The post Rhea’s brother, Sushant’s house manager arrested in narco case appeared first on India News Australia.