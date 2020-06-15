Sara Ali Khan is devastated by the news of the death of her first co-star, Sushant Singh Rajput. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide; he was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday.

Sara, who made her foray into films with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant, remembered him with a heartbreaking post on Instagram. She shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the making of the film, in which the two of them were seen laughing heartily. Her caption simply read, “Sushant Singh Rajput,” followed by a series of heart and heartbroken emojis.

“We will never see him smile again,” an emotional fan commented on the post. “Will miss this face terribly! Really sad and shocking! May god give his family strength! Just doesn’t seem real,” another wrote.

Sushant was found hanging at his home by his domestic help, who alerted the police, IANS reports. A team of police officials rushed to his house to investigate. No suicide note has been found, the police said.

“The last rites will be performed after his father and other family members arrive in Mumbai from Patna tomorrow,” the actor’s spokesperson told PTI on Sunday.

Sushant’s management team requested fans to celebrate his life and work. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief,” they said in a statement.

Sushant established himself on the small screen with the popular show Pavitra Rishta before making the switch to films with Kai Po Che! in 2013. He had acted in films such as Detective Byomkesh Bakshy, Raabta, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya and Chhichhore. He was last seen in the Netflix release Drive.

Source: Hindustan Times