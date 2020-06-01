Composer Wajid Khan died in Mumbai at the age of 42. The news of his demise was shared on social media by singer Sonu Nigam.

Wajid Khan, of composer duo Sajid-Wajid has died at the age of 42. The news was confirmed by singer Sonu Nigam, who wrote in an Instagram post, “My brother Wajid left us.”

Music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, “He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection… He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical.”

Earlier, entertainment journalist Faridoon Shahryar reported that Sonu confirmed to him that Wajid had coronavirus. “Sad News: Noted singer Sonu Nigam just confirmed to me that music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid passed away a short while back. He was suffering from Covid 19,” he tweeted.

Starting their career in 1998 with Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya, Sajid-Wajid scored music for many films of the superstar including Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well.

Bollywood fraternity mourned the demise of the singer-composer. Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote on Twitter, “Terrible news. The one thing I will always remember is Wajid bhai’s laugh. Always smiling. Gone too soon. My condolences to his family and everyone grieving. Rest in peace my friend. You are in my thoughts and prayers. @wajidkhan7.”

Composer Salim Merchant wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo wrote, “Shocked to hear about the cruelly untimely demise of Wajid of the renowned Composer duo of SajidWajid•Incredible loss of a very very dear friend & a very very talented musical mind – a Gr8 sport….”

Singer Tulsi Kumar said that she was in ‘complete shock’ over the news. “This cannot be true ! I can’t believe that Wajid bhai has left us .. In state of complete shock ! Worked with u on so many songs and just met u a while ago @wajidkhan7 .. May your soul Rest In Peace. May god give strength to the family to bear this huge loss,” she wrote on Twitter.

Along with composing music for blockbusters such as Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Dabangg and Ek Tha Tiger, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa and Fevicol Se.

Wajid along with his brother Sajid served as mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar. They also scored IPL 4 theme song, Dhoom Dhoom Dhoom Dhadaka.

Source: Hindustan Times